Boyd hosting an engaged group on his stunning farm in 2024. / Farming for Nature

Donegal farmer Boyd Bryce will host a nature-friendly farm walk on the Inishowen peninsula this month.

A Farming for Nature ambassador since 2019, Bryce’s active sheep and tillage farm intertwines wildlife conservation with everyday farming practices.

Over the last few decades, some of the practices he has undertaken include rearing and releasing grey partridges, establishing wildlife habitats, and leading community initiatives aimed at fostering biodiversity.

On display during the walk will be lush pastures, diverse woodlands, and sensitively managed-shorelines and ponds.

Speaking about nature on farms, Bryce said: "Leave your hedges. A hedge without berries or blossom isn’t a hedge, but a bundle of sticks.”

Along with local organisations Bryce has also been improve in nature conservation initiatives on Inch Island.

The farm walk will take place on Sunday 18 May at 2pm. Tickets cost €12 and can be purchased on the Farming for Nature website, with all proceeds reinvested into the farming community.

This farm walk is a part of a larger project funded by the Shared Island initiative awarded to Farming for Nature by the Department of An Taoiseach. This project is run in collaboration with the Nature Friendly Farming Network in Northern Ireland.

