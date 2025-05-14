Germinal products can be semen, oocytes and embryos intended for artificial insemination (AI).

The Department of Agriculture has investigated an incidence of sheep semen being illegally imported into Ireland.

The incident occurred on 15 April 2024 when semen was brought into the country from England without being registered through the required European Union Trade Control and Expert system (Traces).

Semen imports have been banned since November 2023 due to the risk of bluetongue.

Although the Department would not disclose the details of the individual case, it confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that the investigation has been closed off and “actions were taken to protect the health of the national [flock]”.

Responding to a question in the Dáil from Mayo TD Rose Conway-Walsh, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said that any non-compliant activities were dealt with appropriately.

“I am aware of the alleged illegal importation of sheep semen from England,” he said.

“Germinal products (semen, embryos, ova) must only be imported into Ireland from approved germinal product establishments. In addition, they must be accompanied by health certificates and must be registered on Traces as per EU regulations.”

The Department has also issued an information note to Sheep Ireland, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association and breed societies on the requirements for the importation of ovine germinal products.

Germinal products can be semen, oocytes and embryos intended for AI.

The note includes a checklist for importers planning to bring in semen from both other EU countries and from outside EU. It also has details about relevant health certificates, zootechnical certificates and the Common Health Entry document which a farmer must keep hold of for at least three years after importation.

Further information about imports can be referred to the Department’s livestock breeding production and trade section at livbrsi@agriculture.gov.ie or 049-4368214.

