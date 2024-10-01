Minister for Finance Jack Chambers also announced an increase in payment rates on the Beef Welfare Scheme by €25/calf to the new rate of €75/calf.

The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has welcomed the increased supports for suckler and sheep farmers in Budget 2025.

The Government announced it is to continue with the Sheep Welfare Scheme and increase funding to farmers by €5/ewe.

Along with the Sheep Improvement Scheme, this provides a support package of €25/ewe for farmers in both programmes.

Responding to the budget, INHFA national president Vincent Roddy said the increases are positives, but “there is still a lot more that needs to be done".

“In our budget proposals, we sought an overall support package for the sheep sector of €30/ewe and while this hasn’t got to that, we can realistically expect to get there by 2026.”

Suckler farming

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers also announced an increase in payment rates on the Beef Welfare Scheme (BWS) by €25/calf to the new rate of €75/calf.

Roddy said this decision will be beneficial for suckler farmers and those involved in extensive farming systems that do not suit the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

He said for many INHFA members, access to SCEP has always been problematic.

“A step in the right direction, but we still need a number of big steps to get to the support levels extensive suckler farmers need.”

Forgotten farmers

Roddy has also welcomed the €5m budget allocation towards the forgotten farmer group.

“For too long, they have been ignored and while the €5m announced won’t even come close to dealing with all the cases, it is our understanding that further monies will be available in 2026 to finalise all outstanding applicants with a lump sum payment of €5,000.”

The INHFA added that it “always championed this cause and we will maintain the pressure until this issue is resolved and the farmers paid”.

ACRES

The Government has decided to allocate a further €60m to the ACRES programme.

Roddy said that the major issues “has been the roll-out of payments, the habitat scores and associated actions, which is why we are still looking for round-table discussions with all stakeholders to ensure the scheme delivers for farmers".

“There is disappointment that the Government didn’t take on board our proposal to provide tax exemptions to farmers on their ACRES payments. This is something we will continue to push for and we hope that other organisations will back.”