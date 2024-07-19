The challenges in the wool industry were discussed at the INHFA AGM. \ Houston Green

There is no magic bullet to solve the problems in Ireland’s wool industry, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

When asked at the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) AGM on Thursday whether he would like to see the establishment of a wool scouring plant in Ireland, the Minister said the economics of a plant is something that would have to be discussed further.

The viability of a plant is something that needs to be explored, he said.

INHFA chair Phelim Molloy said that the whole issue around wool is something that’s been talked about for years.

“One of the things that’s been brought forward very clearly is clothing, but because of the competition from synthetic fibres, [clothes are] much cheaper."

Lag

“There is a serious lag at Government level at understanding the importance of wool,” he said.

Molloy, who represented the INHFA during the discussions about setting up the Irish Grown Wool Council, said that a scouring plant was one of the earlier suggestions which was mooted.

However, he said that British Wool, which buys Irish wool, would be against a scouring plant in Ireland, as its plant is working at 60% capacity.