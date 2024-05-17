All applications must be submitted through the Department of Agriculture's agfood.ie facility.

There are just a few days left to apply for the National Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Applications must be submitted online via the Department’s agfood.ie facility by Tuesday 21 May 2024.

As indicated in this week’s sheep management notes, there is a 25-calendar day period after 21 May whereby applications and any necessary supporting documentation will be accepted, with such applications subject to a payment deduction of 1% per working day.

Questions and answers

The Irish Farmers Journal previously collated reader queries not covered in the scheme terms and conditions and completed a questions and answers document with the Department. This can be read here.

How to apply

A step-by-step guide for applying to the scheme can be read here.