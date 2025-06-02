Richard Jones was crowned European machine sheep shearing champion with the high-quality of his shearing carrying him through to first position.

Welsh shearer Richard Jones was crowned European machine sheep shearing champion at last weekend’s European Sheep Shearing and Wool Handling Championships held in Mountbellew Co-operative mart in Co Galway.

Jones, who won the Golden Shears world machine shearing championships in 2019, demonstrated that excelling in sheep shearing finals is not just about speed with the high-quality of his shearing carrying him through.

In a scintillating final including current Golden Shears machine shearing world champion Gwion Evans, it was Scottish shearer Gavin Mutch who set an unbelievable pace which he carried right through shearing his 20 large-framed Suffolk-cross hoggets in a time of about 16 minutes.

Current Golden Shears world machine shearing champion Gwion Evans finished second in the European machine shearing open.

Jones fellow countryman Gavin Jones finished 10 seconds behind the Scots man with Jones finishing a further 20 seconds back. However, when the quality of shearing, as judged behind the stage, and any penalties during shearing were added to time scores it lifted him two places in to first position.

Shearing quality

The importance of shearing quality was very evident in the final. Gwion Evans shearing quality also lifted his finishing position by two places relative to shearing time with the current world champion finishing in second place ahead of Gavin Mutch.

Gavin Mutch, Scotland set the pace from the outset shearing his 20 ewe hoggets in about 16 minutes in the European machine shearing open.

Jack Robinson, from Claudy, Co Derry, is known for the quality of his sheep shearing and despite finishing shearing his 20 sheep almost a minute behind the other competitors he finished in fourth place. The Northern Ireland shearer had a few tricky sheep in his pen which knocked back his performance on the day.

Ilan Jones finished in fifth position in the European machine shearing final.

The final two places were Ilan Jones, Wales, in fifth position and Dylan Jones, Wales, in sixth position. The prizes for the final were sponsored by the Kepak Group with the winner receiving €2,500 and followed by prizes of €1,500, €1,000, €750, €500 and €400 from second to sixth position.

European plate

The European Plate competition took place before the final and included the best competitors from the open semi-finals. The large crowd in Mountbellew had lots to shout about with Ivan Scott from Donegal and Denis O’Sullivan in contention.

Nick Greaves, shearing on right, claimed the top prize in the European machine shearing plate final. Graeme Davidson is on the left.

After a gallant effort it was Nick Greaves, England, who finished in first place ahead of Llyr Jones from Wales with Scott in third and O’Sullivan in fourth place. The final two places were made up of Matthew Cowan, England and Graeme Davidson from Northern Ireland.

Irish open

Earlier in the day Denis O’Sullivan, Kerry, and Ivan Scott, Donegal, also treated spectators to an exciting Irish open final with the Kerryman edging out the win.

Denis O'Sullivan, Ireland, finished fourth in the European plate competition and earlier in the day won the Irish open machine shearing competition.

In accepting his award O’Sullivan paid tribute to Scott for setting such a high benchmark for sheep shearing in Ireland and putting Irish sheep shearers on a global stage.

Donegal's Ivan Scott finished third in the European machine shearing open plate.

Scott has over 10 Irish open titles to his name and has represented Ireland in the Ireland in the final six line-up in world machine shearing championships.

World shearing

There were three places up for grabs on the shearing team which will represent Ireland at next year’s Golden Shears shearing and wool handling championships that takes place in Masterston New Zealand in March 2026.

Hazel Crowe from Mullingar, Co Westmeath booked her place in the woolhandling competition after winning the Irish open competition.

Meanwhile Denis O’Sullivan, Kerry secured his place on the machine shearing team following his win in the National machine shearing open.

Mayo shearer Martin Hopkins edged out a strong line up in the blade shearing, including defeating his two brothers, to secure his place on the blade shearing team.

Brian Kealy and Sean Dunne will make up the Junior Team to represent Ireland in the Development test in Lochearnhead Scottish Shearing and the Top of Coom, Kerry.

Results Saturday 31 May

Connaught Confined

1st: Ciaran Lawless, Co Galway.

2nd: Karl Devaney, Co Sligo.

3rd: Adam Killeen, Co Mayo.

4th: Joanne Devaney, Co Sligo.

5th: John Stephens, Co Galway.

6th: Shane McDonagh, Co Galway.

Novice Blade Shearing

1st: Mikel Velasco.

2nd: Sean O’Shea.

National Woolhandling

1st: Hazel Crowe, Westmeath.

2nd: Joanne Devaney, Sligo.

3rd: George Graham, Wexford.

Open Woolhandling

1st: Katie O Sullivan.

2nd: Jane Harkness Bones, Antrim.

3rd: Rachel Murphy, Antrim.

4th: Ellen Murphy, Antrim.

5th: Hazel Crowe, Westmeath.

6th: Jessica McConnell, Down.

Novice Woolhandling

1st: Fianna Butler.

2nd: Leah Maxwell, Antrim.

3rd: Beth O'Neill.

4th: Ciara McPartland.

5th: Anna Lowry.

6th: Caoimhe McCullough.

Results Sunday 1 June

Junior Machine Shearing

1st: Brian Kealy.

2nd: Sean Dunne.

3rd: James Hopkins.

4th: Ryan Erskine.

5th: Eoghan McParland.

6th: Archie Kells.

Intermediate Machine Shearing

1st: Joseph Scahill, Mayo.

2nd: Ciaran Lawless, Galway.

3rd: Joel Lamont.

4th: Adam Killeen, Mayo.

5th: Peter Losty.

6th: Shaun Maguire.

Senior Open Machine Final

1st: Jason McNiece, Armagh.

2nd: Matthew Cowan, Offaly.

3rd: Ben Scott, Donegal.

4th: Aaron Magee, Donegal.

5th: Andrew Davidson, Antrim.

6th: Shane McDonagh, Galway.

Senior Test Ireland v Northern Ireland

1st: Northern Ireland - Matthew Cowan and Andrew Rea.

2nd: Ireland - Paddy Dunne and Luke Magee.

Open Blade Shearing Final

1st: Martin Hopkins, Mayo.

2nd: Allan Oldfield, New Zealand.

3rd: James Hopkins, Mayo.

4th: Sam McConnell, Down.

5th: Noel Joyce, Mayo.

6th: Gavin Hopkins, Mayo.

National Blade Shearing Final

1st: Martin Hopkins, Mayo.

2nd: James Hopkins, Mayo.

3rd: Noel Joyce, Mayo.

4th: Patrick Moran, Kerry.

5th: Gavin Hopkins, Mayo.

6th: John O’Shea, Kerry.

National Machine Shearing Open

1st: Denis O’Sullivan, Kerry.

2nd: Ivan Scott, Donegal.

3rd: Ben Scott, Donegal.

4th: Stanley Allingham, Fermanagh.

5th: Patrick Corrigan, Kildare.

6th: Aaron Magee, Donegal.

European Open Plate Final

1st: Nick Greaves, England.

2nd: Llyr Jones, Wales.

3rd: Ivan Scott, Ireland.

4th: Denis O’Sullivan, Ireland.

5th: Matthew Cowan, England.

6th: Graeme Davidson, Northern Ireland.

European Open Cup Championship

1st: Richard Jones, Wales.

2nd: Gwion Evans, Wales.

3rd: Gavin Mutch, Scotland.

4th: Jack Robinson, Northern Ireland.

5th: Dylan Jones, Wales.

6th: Ilan Jones, Wales.

