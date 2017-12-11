Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link weâ€™ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
SMP intervention tender proposal should be linked to milk price - ICMSA
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

SMP intervention tender proposal should be linked to milk price - ICMSA

By on
ICMSA proposes that intervention for SMP should be automatically triggered with the current 109,000t limit when the EU milk price falls below 30c/l.
ICMSA proposes that intervention for SMP should be automatically triggered with the current 109,000t limit when the EU milk price falls below 30c/l.

The proposal given the green light by national officials to give the European Commission full control over the quantities of skim milk powder (SMP) accepted into intervention in 2018 are a step too far, according to Gerald Quain of ICMSA.

Quain, the chairperson of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Associationâ€™s dairy committee, said the proposal represents a major overhaul of the price supports in place for the dairy sector needs to be amended to take account of market volatility.

As it stands, the proposal gives the Commission complete control over whether to accept SMP into intervention in 2018 or not, ICMSA said.

In the context of the current stocks in intervention and the purchase of SMP into intervention in 2017, ICMSA can understand the EUâ€™s concern on this matter but ICMSA believes that the proposal should be amended with a clear link to the prevailing milk price being paid in the EU.

At present, there is absolutely no link with milk price which ICMSA says is a huge concern for farmers.

Quain said that what ICMSA is proposing is that intervention for SMP should be automatically triggered with the current 109,000t limit when the EU milk price falls below 30c/l (based on Irish base constituents).

Such a proposal would meet the EU Commission concerns in relation to stock build up while at the same time, provide farmers with a level of certainty that supports will be available in the event of a market downturn, Quain said.

Read more

â€™2018 wonâ€™t be as good for dairy no matter how you look at itâ€™

CAP budget stumbling block in SMP stocks

More in News
Listen: â€˜First of all he measured all the slurry tanksâ€™
News
Listen: â€˜First of all he measured all the slurry tanksâ€™
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 11 December 2017
â‚¬10,000 reward to combat livestock theft
News
â‚¬10,000 reward to combat livestock theft
By Amy Forde on 11 December 2017
Temperatures to drop to -4Â°C on Monday night
News
Temperatures to drop to -4Â°C on Monday night
By Amy Forde on 11 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
News
New ICMSA president and deputy president confirmed
By Patrick Donohoe on 08 December 2017
Fair Deal farm charges cap still on â€“ ICMSA
News
Fair Deal farm charges cap still on â€“ ICMSA
By Thomas Hubert on 05 December 2017
Milk production growth is â€˜the opposite of heeding signalsâ€™
World
Milk production growth is â€˜the opposite of heeding signalsâ€™
By Patrick Donohoe on 04 December 2017
STAINLESS STEEL
milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver â...
View ad
M & M Nursery and Landscaping
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
View ad
Battery Reconditioner & charger
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
View ad
New mobile cattle penning
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
View ad
New patented invention Quick puller staple puller
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
View ad

Place ad