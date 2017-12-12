Sign in to your account
Snow, ice and wind warning

By on
Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow snow, ice and wind warning for Ireland
Met Ã‰ireann has issued a status yellow snow, ice and wind warning for Ireland

The national weather forecaster has issued a status yellow weather warning which will come into effect from 11am on Wednesday 13 December and remain in place until Thursday 14 December at 8pm.

Met Ã‰ireann believes there will be scattered thundery showers on Wednesday leading into Thursday. Rain is likely to turn into sleet or snow, with the northwest of the country most likely to be at risk.

Paths will be slippery due to a build-up of frost and ice, and people are warned to take care.

Wind warning

There is also a wind warning in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

The status yellow wind warning will take effect from Wednesday 13 December until Thursday 14 December and will be most severe in western areas.

Average wind speeds are expected to be between 45km/h and 65km/h and gusts are expected to reach 86km/h.

