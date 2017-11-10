Sign in to your account
Straw shed goes up in flames in Co Laois

By on
Firefighters battled a blaze at a farmyard in Raheen, Co Laois, on Thursday night.
Firefighters battled a blaze at a farmyard in Raheen, Co Laois, on Thursday night.

A Laois County Council fire officer told the Irish Farmers Journal that two crews, one from Portlaoise and one from Abbeyleix, attended the scene where they found bales of straw on fire in a shed.

It took them three to four hours to extinguish the blaze with water from a nearby stream. The straw was lost and the building was badly damaged, but further damage or injuries were avoided.

The fire officer advised farmers to avoid parking machinery or conducting fire hazardous activities in buildings used to store straw or hay, and to equip them with fire extinguisher.

Last weekend, another fire destroyed straw, winter feed and machinery on a Co Antrim farm.

Read more

Farm safety and fire advice for farmers

