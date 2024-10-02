This versatility streamlines the treatment process, especially when fluke and worming are both needed. Tribamec Duo offers a convenient single drench to combat major sheep parasites.

Triclabendazole effectively kills all three stages of liver fluke, while ivermectin targets various parasites, including brown stomach worm, barber’s pole worm, black scour worm, nematodirus bottus threadworm and lungworms.

With a 27-day meat withdrawal period, Tribamec Duo combines efficacy with practicality.

Understanding the parasites

Liver fluke: liver fluke infestations can lead to significant issues, including condition loss, reduced performance, blood loss, death and condemned livers in abattoirs. Larvae are released on to pasture in mid- to late-summer, with the mud snail as the intermediate host. This trematode parasite is estimated to cost the Irish livestock industry at least €90m, due to deaths, production losses (up to 30%) and condemned livers at slaughter. It is widespread, with data to suggest that over 60% of Irish sheep flocks will have liver fluke infections.

Gastrointestinal worms: four worm species can disrupt sheep digestion, causing scour, reduced feed intake, growth issues and even death. Faecal egg counts help determine when intervention is necessary. A heavy worm burden can reduce a lamb’s average daily gain by as much as 40%.

Testimonial

Glyn Egan, an eighth-generation sheep farmer in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, farms alongside his father John, who has dedicated his life to farming.

Glyn recently returned from Australia and New Zealand to take over the family farm. The farm consists of approx 720ac with 900 ewes, mostly Cheviot- and Suffolk-crosses alongside 250 Scottish Blackfaces for the hardier hills.

The pair are globally known for their famous ‘Sheep Shepherd’ YouTube Channel, with a social media following of over 130,000 people.

Glyn uses Tribamec Duo on his lambs when there is a need to dose for both fluke and worms - he factors in the below when choosing what wormer and flukicide to go with.

1: 27-day meat withdrawal period - the shortest flukicide withdrawal period that treats mature and immature life stages of liver fluke on the market. As Glyn aims to finish his first batch of lambs from the end of September onwards, he can draft heavier lambs just 27 days post-dosing. Lambs are sent to Camolins, Co Wexford, with ram lambs targeting 50kg liveweight and ewe lambs targeting 45kg liveweight. All lambs are finished off meal.

2: Convenience - Tribamec Duo is the only active ingredient to kill all stages of liver fluke while worming is necessary. This is a huge selling point for Glyn as he is busy preparing for the upcoming breeding season.

3: Save time and labour - as both required treatments are combined in a single dose, this halves the time and labour requirement. With approx 1,300 lambs to treat, this allows Glyn time to focus on other jobs on the farm at this busy period.

