Family farming in Tipperary. Michael Hackett, his daughters Siobhan, Amy and Molly and their dog Rainbow Skye meet Úna Hickey of Volac Milk Replacers Ireland in their calf shed

Flourish Calf, the new product from Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd, is producing healthy, happy and thriving calves for a Tipperary dairy and beef farming family.

Michael Hackett, who also runs a calf feeder service engineering business alongside wife Eileen just outside Thurles, described the quality and impact of Flourish Calf as “unreal”.

“They’re just the happiest, healthy calves,” said Michael, who also has great support on the farm from twin daughters Siobhán and Amy, along with youngest child Molly.

“We decided to try Flourish Calf and it works so well for the calves. We’re delighted with it.

“We aim to rear 45 calves each November [with another 75 reared from their own dairy herd each spring] and they generally weigh in from over 180kg to in excess of 200kg."

Featuring a 50% high skim content, 23% all-dairy protein and 19% fat formulation, along with extra level of vitamins and minerals, Flourish Calf is enhanced with a proven package of calf health ingredients.

Designed to make calves thrive, Flourish Calf contains the optimal protein-to-energy ratio required by the pre-weaned calf and is formulated to deliver between 48 grammes and 52 grammes of crude protein per Mcal of ME – tailored for daily calf growth rate targets of between 0.5kg and 1.0kg.

Michael, who rears all his AA-cross-Friesian and Belgian Blue-cross-Friesian calves to beef (while buying in heifer replacements), feeds his newborns with four litres of colostrum within four hours of birth, followed by a further two litres within 12 hours of birth.

Newborns are then left to sleep on a deep bed of straw for 24 hours (vital given that a calf spends 80% of its time sitting down) and receive three further litres of colostrum via teat feeding.

This is followed by six to seven days of transition milk feeding before they progress to a computerised calf feeder, which provides greater control and consistency to the rearing period, while also reducing time and labour costs.

The consumption level of each calf is recorded via computer, which ensures the farmer knows exactly how much feed each animal is getting.

Access to water is also provided to the newborns from birth, while a high-quality starter ration with 18% crude protein is provided from day three onwards, with the amount of ration increasing as the calf grows to at least 1kg of concentrates daily by the time of weaning. In most instances, this ration is fed to calves up to 12 to 16 weeks of age.

Ad-lib straw, stocked in racks, must also be provided as a source of fibre to assist with initial rumen development.

On days six and seven, Michael groups his calves for feeding, reducing labour and increasing socialisation. The calves are initially fed eight litres of Flourish Calf, which increases to nine litres after 10 days.

The calves receive a 10-litre intake until day 40, before being reduced to nine litres on day 41, before being weaned all the way down to zero.

When it comes to assessing their respective performances, Michael uses a band to weigh his Belgian Blues after 15 days (75kg on average) and AA-Friesians after 12 days (55kg) and 70 days (150kg).

“Flourish Calf is playing a huge role in helping our calves to thrive,” said Michael, who is a computerised engineer for both the Urban and Forster Technik calf feeding machine brands.

“It gives them everything they need during such a critical time in their development. The (autumn-reared) calves have made great weights, they’re strong, they’re healthy and performing really well. That’s what every dairy farmer wants.”

