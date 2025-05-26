Across rural Ireland, farmers are turning to Rayco Group for high-quality, maintenance-free modular homes built to stand the test of time. These aren’t timber log cabins that need painting every year. Rayco’s homes are built with a patented, all-steel frame — with zero timber, ensuring no rot, no repainting, and no surprises.

All units are CE certified and come with an 80-year structural warranty. Every home is delivered fully finished, including insulated floors, walls, and roofs, heating and hot water systems, fitted bathrooms and kitchens, and all internal electrical and plumbing work complete. You just bring your furniture. Whether you choose the compact two-bedroom (37m²) unit for €70,000, or a larger three to four bed home for approx. €110,000 (both inc. VAT and installation), there are no hidden charges. Optional extras include external insulation and render finishes, tile-effect roofs, or a standing seam steel roof for a more architectural style.

Rayco homes come with a standard BER B2 rating, and A-rated energy upgrades are available. For those with accessibility needs, age-friendly bathroom systems can also be included.

Case Study 1 – Kerry Dairy Farmer Supporting Family Succession:

Michael O’Sullivan in Co Kerry installed a three-bed Rayco modular home for his eldest son. “It was the best investment I’ve made,” he says. “No planning issues, no painting, no maintenance headaches. My son has a future on the farm without waiting years for a traditional build.”

Case Study 2 – Wicklow Farm Diversification with LEADER Funding:

Sheep farmer Patrick Byrne in Co Wicklow worked with Rayco to install two modular homes – one for Airbnb, the other for long-term rental. Rayco helped secure LEADER funding and handled planning through their in-house architect. “I now earn more from the rentals than I did from farming – and with far less work. Rayco guided me through everything.”

Case Study 3 – Tipperary Retirement Home:

John and Mary O’Connor downsized to a Rayco home beside their farmhouse. “It’s warm, secure, and perfect for our retirement,” Mary says. “And it’ll be here for the next generation too.”

Rayco can customise layouts to suit any site and even link modular units together to create larger homes or multiple dwellings.

And if you’re housing temporary workers, Rayco units may qualify under planning exemptions for on-farm staff accommodation.

Come see the quality in person – visit our demo house in Gorey, Co Wexford (Eircode: Y25 F9H9) We hope to see you soon!

To find out more information, visit www.rayco-group.com or call 087 919 2193 for brochure and prcing visit rayco-group.com/rayco-modular-homes/