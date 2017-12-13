Supports for 2018 BVD eradication unchanged

The supports available to farmers for 2018 for the eradication of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) will remain the same as they were in 2017.

The payment rates for farmers who remove persistently infected (PI) calves early from herds will remain the same as the rates paid in 2017, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has confirmed.

The supports available in 2018 in respect of early removal of PI calves will be as follows:

Dairy

€150 if the female dairy and dairy cross calves are removed within 21 days (three weeks) of the first positive or inconclusive test.

€35 if the female dairy and dairy cross calves are removed between day 22 and 35 (the fourth and fifth week) of the first positive or inconclusive test.

€30 towards the disposal of dairy bull calves through the abattoir or knackery within 21 days of the first positive or inconclusive test.

Beef

€185 if the calf is removed within 21 days (three weeks) of the first positive or inconclusive test.

€60 if the calf is removed between day 22 and 35 (fourth and fifth week) of the first positive or inconclusive test.

BVD eradication

Minister Creed said that he was very pleased with the progress made in the eradication of BVD in the course of 2017.

“The supports are helping the eradication effort. In addition, the move from February 2017 to automatically restrict herds that retain PI’s beyond the five week period is proving very effective.”

The Minister noted that substantial savings were being achieved by farmers – in excess of €70m in 2017 alone, with incidence of PIs falling this year to just 0.1% from 0.66% in 2013 – the first year of the compulsory phase of the eradication programme.

Herd restrictions

In 2018, the system of automatic restrictions will continue to apply five weeks following the date of the original positive or inconclusive test.

This arrangement has avoided an immediate unanticipated close down of the herd and provides a window for animals to be retested if required.

Confirmatory testing

Meanwhile, similar to the arrangements in 2017, confirmatory testing will be done through blood sampling.

The Department will continue to fund the collection of blood samples by a private veterinary practitioner (PVP), their subsequent testing, and when sampled at the same time, the testing of their dams.

The Minister also confirmed that the system of mandatory farm herd investigation once a PI is disclosed (TASAH) will continue in 2018. This arrangement, funded under the RDP 2014-2020, has proven beneficial to farmers in assisting them in the eradication of the disease.

