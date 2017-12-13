Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Supports for 2018 BVD eradication unchanged
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Supports for 2018 BVD eradication unchanged

By on
The supports available to farmers for 2018 for the eradication of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) will remain the same as they were in 2017.
The supports available to farmers for 2018 for the eradication of Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) will remain the same as they were in 2017.

The payment rates for farmers who remove persistently infected (PI) calves early from herds will remain the same as the rates paid in 2017, Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, has confirmed.

The supports available in 2018 in respect of early removal of PI calves will be as follows:

Dairy

  • €150 if the female dairy and dairy cross calves are removed within 21 days (three weeks) of the first positive or inconclusive test.
  • €35 if the female dairy and dairy cross calves are removed between day 22 and 35 (the fourth and fifth week) of the first positive or inconclusive test.
  • €30 towards the disposal of dairy bull calves through the abattoir or knackery within 21 days of the first positive or inconclusive test.

    • Beef

  • €185 if the calf is removed within 21 days (three weeks) of the first positive or inconclusive test.
  • €60 if the calf is removed between day 22 and 35 (fourth and fifth week) of the first positive or inconclusive test.

    • BVD eradication

    Minister Creed said that he was very pleased with the progress made in the eradication of BVD in the course of 2017.

    “The supports are helping the eradication effort. In addition, the move from February 2017 to automatically restrict herds that retain PI’s beyond the five week period is proving very effective.”

    The Minister noted that substantial savings were being achieved by farmers – in excess of €70m in 2017 alone, with incidence of PIs falling this year to just 0.1% from 0.66% in 2013 – the first year of the compulsory phase of the eradication programme.

    Herd restrictions

    In 2018, the system of automatic restrictions will continue to apply five weeks following the date of the original positive or inconclusive test.

    This arrangement has avoided an immediate unanticipated close down of the herd and provides a window for animals to be retested if required.

    Confirmatory testing

    Meanwhile, similar to the arrangements in 2017, confirmatory testing will be done through blood sampling.

    The Department will continue to fund the collection of blood samples by a private veterinary practitioner (PVP), their subsequent testing, and when sampled at the same time, the testing of their dams.

    The Minister also confirmed that the system of mandatory farm herd investigation once a PI is disclosed (TASAH) will continue in 2018. This arrangement, funded under the RDP 2014-2020, has proven beneficial to farmers in assisting them in the eradication of the disease.

    Read more

    No imminent change to BVD rules in Northern Ireland

    More in News
    Dairy re-takes top spot in Irish agriculture
    News
    Dairy re-takes top spot in Irish agriculture
    By Thomas Hubert on 13 December 2017
    Was it just a joke? – women react to Speares' comments
    News
    Was it just a joke? – women react to Speares' comments
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 13 December 2017
    'Full review' of Coillte's contracts with farmers
    News
    'Full review' of Coillte's contracts with farmers
    By Thomas Hubert on 13 December 2017
    Related tags
    Related Stories
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and BVD
    News
    Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: weather warning and BVD
    By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 12 December 2017
    85% of breeding herds have negative BVD status
    News
    85% of breeding herds have negative BVD status
    By Amy Forde on 12 December 2017
    Member
    Cutting costs with wood fibre bedding
    Scotland
    Cutting costs with wood fibre bedding
    By John Sleigh on 04 December 2017
    9 x Store Lights
    Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
    View ad
    STAINLESS STEEL
    milk tanker 23,000L. In PMO, ideal for water or molasses storage. Can deliver ...
    View ad
    M & M Nursery and Landscaping
    Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
    View ad
    Battery Reconditioner & charger
    Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
    View ad
    New mobile cattle penning
    Full Grant spec, In stock!...
    View ad

    Place ad