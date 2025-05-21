Grain prices saw a lift this week. On Friday, the French wheat price for December closed at €214.75/t, up €2.75/t on the week before. By Tuesday evening, it was at €219.25/t.

Prices were also up in the UK and the US. Maize prices also saw an increase in Europe.

The impact of frost on crops in Russia was reported by Agritel to be affecting markets.

It also reported a divide in Europe, with dry conditions in the north. Yield is expected to be reduced in parts of France as a result.

However, last week, Stratégie Grains placed EU27 soft wheat production for the 2025/26 season at 129.8m tonnes, up from 128.1m tonnes.

Good crops in Romania, Bulgaria and Spain look to be outweighing dry weather risks in northern Europe, according to the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

In the US, corn and soybean planting is ahead of the five-year average. The amount of wheat in good and excellent condition is up 4% from last week to 52%.

Malting barley

Distilleries in Ireland are pausing production, but the malting barley price is improving in Europe.

The French spring malting barley price (Free-On-Board (FOB) Creil) on a July basis increased by €10/t last week to €250/t. By Wednesday morning this was reported at €246/t, still up significantly. It had been trading at as low as €212/t in the middle of April.

Malting barley prices have continued to rise, although Boortmalt has still not reported its average price.

Looking at prices for Planet (FOB Creil) malting barley, the October/March price has increased dramatically in recent weeks. On 20 May, that price was at €243.75/t, up from €219/t on 1 May.

Oilseed rape

The French oilseed rape price for November declined last week, but recovered this week.

On Friday it was a €483.50/t, down from €488/t the week previous. By Wednesday morning of this week, it had increased and was at €492.25/t.

This is no doubt in a range of prices that growers might consider selling at.

US soybean prices were also increasing this week. Weather in big producing regions for oilseed rape such as Australia and Canada will be a watchpoint in the market.

Native prices

At home, reported native prices have yet to see the impact of the rise in global markets with reports for prices before the bump.

November barley was at €215/t, while November wheat was at €230/t. Maize coming into the country for November was reported at €220/t.