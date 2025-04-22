Nufarm has brought a new insecticide onto the market, Carnadine has contact, systemic and translaminar action.

Its active ingredient is acetamiprid, which is a neonicotinoid. Most other insecticides on the market at present are pyrethroids. It can be used on cereals, oilseed rape, potatoes, sugar beet, apples and forestry.

It should be noted that the insecticide’s recommended timing of application on spring barley is between GS30 and flowering.

This would not be the optimum time to prevent BYDV in a spring crop.

Winter cereal application timing is GS21 to GS75.

The recommended rate on cereal crops is 150ml/ha.

The product can be applied to winter oilseed rape from one to nine leaves at a rate of 200ml/ha.

The product looks to be one that will fit in where pests are an issue late in the season for cereals. It is reported to mix well with most products in a tank.