Potato diseases like blight can overcome resistant genes in a similar way to how they can overcome chemistry. \ Houston Green

New generations of disease-resistant potato varieties that will be coming on stream will not mean that farmers’ chemistry toolbox can be limited any further, Teagasc researcher Dan Milbourne told potato growers.

Milbourne said that chemical control will remain necessary to protect new resistance genes from encountering pathogens that can overcome their resistance traits.

“No one in my position would advocate at this point, or for the foreseeable future, for removing chemistry,” he stated.

“Under no circumstances should you use the resistance genes on their own because it is actually the same experience as the chemistries. It is the same dynamic.”

The researcher said the potato sector has a “job of work” to do in communicating the need for newer, more sustainable and more disease-resistant varieties to consumers, who have “visceral connections” to certain varieties.