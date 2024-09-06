The 2025 winter oat recommended list (see table 1) was published this week and has one new variety.

Winter oats are generally low in choices for varieties. Husky came onto the list in 2010 and still takes up 71% of the seed area, while Isabel came onto the list in 2020 and takes up 17% of the seed, while new variety Enya first recommended this year takes up 12% of the seed area (see Figure 1).

WPB Enya is tying with Husky on relative yield score at 102. It’s a short variety, at 102.8cm, when compared to its counterparts at 110.9cm (Husky) and 114.3cm (WPB Isabel).

WPB Isabel has the best straw strength, scoring a 7 for both resistance to lodging and straw breakdown. Husky is the earliest ripening variety on the list with a score of 8.

WPB Isabel is a spring and winter oat. \ Donal O' Leary

Varieties are fairly even on disease resistance. WPB Isabel stands out on kernel content at 71 compared to the other varieties at 69.5 and 69.4.

WPB Enya was also well ahead on Thousand Grain Weight (TGW) at 47.5, while WPB Isabel topped the list for hectolitre weight at 60.5KPH.

The Department noted on its list: “All varieties are spring type varieties sown in winter. Prolonged severe frost or harsh winds can seriously damage spring varieties sown in winter and may cause drastic reduction in yield or even crop failure.”