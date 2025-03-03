Director of the Irish Whiskey Association Eoin Ó Catháin said the sector’s success is due to the innovation, resilience and hard work of our Irish whiskey producers.

The Irish whiskey industry exceeded €1bn in exports in 2024, according to the Irish Whiskey Association.

The association made the announcement on Monday which coincided with the celebration of International Irish Whiskey Day.

The latest figures from Bord Bia and the International Wine and Spirits Record (IWSR) show that Irish whiskey sales exceeded 15 million cases last year.

This included exports to India, which surged by 107%, making it the fastest-growing market.

Director of the Irish Whiskey Association Eoin Ó Catháin said the sector’s success is due to the innovation, resilience and hard work of our Irish whiskey producers.

“Last year, we celebrated 700 years of Irish whiskey tradition: 700 years since the publication of the Red Book of Ossory, with its instructions for distilling aqua vitae, or uisce beatha, which of course we know today as whiskey,” he said.

Whiskey

Irish whiskey is largely an international product - Ireland exports 90% of what it produces.

As a geographical indication product since 1989, Irish whiskey can only be distilled on the island of Ireland and is subject to strict production standards.

Irish whiskey is currently sold in 113 markets and in over 90% of these markets it enjoys legal protection.

Meanwhile, the brewing and distilling sector supports over 10,000 jobs, while also driving employment in hospitality, tourism and agriculture.

“The ongoing hard work and ingenuity of Irish whiskey producers provides a solid platform for the next 700 years,” added Ó Catháin.

