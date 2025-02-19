The Malting Company of Ireland (MCI) has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that there will not be changes to its malting contracts for the 2025 season.

The company issued the statement following cuts to Boortmalt supplier contracts in recent weeks after many growers had seed ordered and cropping plans made.

The MCI, which is owned by both Dairygold and Tirlán, said it wants to provide certainty to growers.

CEO of the MCI Paul McGillicuddy, said that barley supplied by Tirlán and Dairygold farmers is the cornerstone of many of Ireland’s leading drinks brands which are exported and enjoyed all over the world.

“The MCI’s expansion supports the long-term growth in the sector, and our growers’ supply of sustainable malting barley is the foundation to this expansion,” he added.

Tirlán and Dairygold both confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that there will not be changes to contracts this season.

Speaking on the Tillage Podcast, the head of grains at Tirlán John Kealy, confirmed the news and said: “In the recent past malting barley has commanded a very significant premium and that’s something we’d love to be consistently paying.”

There will be no changes to Dairygold contracts this season either. The co-op has upgraded its varieties for malting barley this year with SY Amity being grown in Co Cork and LG Mermaid being grown in Co Tipperary.