Colm O' Rourke, driving for T Prendergast Agri, Dangan, setting LG Mermaid malting barley at a rate of 180 kg per hectacre for Oliver Stapleton at Golden, Co Tipperary. \ Donal O' Leary

Farmers across the country continued to plant crops this week. Rain did put a stop to work for the weekend in most parts, but that rain was welcomed by winter crops.

Spring barley is the main priority at present and there are still substantial areas to plant in some parts of the country.

However, large areas have been completed and many farmers have all crops in at this stage – four to five weeks earlier than last year.

Potato planting is also continuing apace, while beet and maize are next on the list with some farmers moving already – but they are cautious of frost with maize and the length of time the new mulch film will provide protection for into the early summer when low temperatures can still pose a real risk.

As of Tuesday, rainfall for the month to date stood at 26.5mm.