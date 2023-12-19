Teagasc is currently trying to estimate the area of winter cereals planted across the country, as well as the area which has not emerged.

The survey only takes about three minutes to complete and will help to guide advice coming from the advisory body in the coming weeks and months.

To participate in the survey, farmers will need to state the area of their farm normally planted to winter crops, the percentage of that area they managed to plant and the percentage that has not emerged.

It also asks growers what they intend to do with the land which they did not get to plant.

Some growers may try to continue planting in January and February, which is the advice at present.

Some growers may increase the area they intend to plant to protein crops, spring cereals or forage crops.

Diversification requirements

Very importantly, the survey also asks farmers if they think they are likely to meet the crop diversification requirements set out by the Department of Agriculture, which require growers with less than 30ha of tillage to plant at least two crops and growers with over 30ha of tillage to plant at least three crops.

The Department of Agriculture has told the Irish Farmers Journal that there will be no derogation from this rule in 2024 and farmers can meet the requirement by planting catch crops. This could have knock-on effects on ACRES measures.

You can take part in the survey here.