Rain this week has put a stop to the short window of work that was done last week. \ Barry Cronin

On this week’s Tillage Podcast, we have all the latest news, including details on the scrapping of the three-crop rule for this season, possible changes coming from the EU and an update from the fields.

We chat to Steven Kildea of Teagasc on septoria control in the season ahead and we visited Tirlán’s oat mill in Portlaoise a few weeks ago, where we had a chat with plant manager Diarmuid Doran.

As always, we have the grain market and weather reports.

The Irish Farmers Journal Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: