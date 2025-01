This week's podcast looks at upcoming events.

This week’s Tillage Podcast hears from the US about a decision support system called FieldView.

We have figures on the areas of straw in the Straw Incorporation Measure.

We run through some of the upcoming events in the tillage calendar.

As always, we look at the latest grain prices and trends and have the weather report.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: