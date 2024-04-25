Jason Miller was ploughing for John Mulhall near Ballydavis, Co Laois, ahead of sowing of spring barley. \ Odhran Ducie

On this week's show, we hear from UK farmer Andrew Ward.

Andrew, famous for his YouTube videos, spoke at the BASF technical conference in February and we bring you some of that talk this week.

This week, we focus on Andrew's experience with black grass, cover cropping and direct drilling.

As always, we have an update on field work, the latest tillage news and the grain market and weather reports.

The Tillage Podcast is supported by Bayer Crop Science.

You can listen to the podcast here: