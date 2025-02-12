Art Murphy won the grain award for his Cassia winter barley and was the overall winner of the Tirlán grain awards.

Arthur and Ann Murphy have been crowned growers of the year at the Tirlán Quality Grain Awards for 2024.

They received their award at a ceremony at the Guinness Storehouse on Wednesday 12 February.

The Murphys farm is in Killabeg near Ferns, Co Wexford. They also won the individual award for producing top-quality Cassia winter feed barley in harvest 2024. This barley is used in the drinks industry.

In total, 14 growers were singled out for producing top-quality grain in different categories. The growers come from across the Tirlán growing area.

Chief agribusiness officer at Tirlán Ailish Byrne said: “It is wonderful to see the commitment of our growers to excellence and delivering high-quality grains for the marketplace.

"The growers recognised here today are reflective of hundreds of Tirlán growers continuously striving to nurture their lands to deliver the best crops for consumers to enjoy.

“In 2024, Tirlán paid growers almost €3m in additional bonuses, specifically for premium grains, including gluten-free oats, premium barley and malting barley.

2024 also saw the positive announcement of the Tirlán joint venture with Malting Company of Ireland (MCI), which is planning to invest in its Cork facility in the coming months to capitalise on the growth in Irish distilleries and a global resurgence in demand for premium whiskey brands.

It is expected that the planned expansion and upgrade in facilities will enable MCI to increase output of malt by around one third.

The 2024 Tirlán Quality Grain Award category winners are:

Winter (Cassia) feed barley - Arthur and Ann Murphy, Ferns, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Malting barley - Kieran & Denis Fitzgerald, Rathgormac, Fermoy, Co Cork.

Green feed barley - Shane O'Connell, Ballynoe, Co Cork.

Premium spring barley - Tom Shortt of SK Agri, NewtownmountKennedy, Co Wicklow.

Dried feed barley - John Rodgers of JRS Farms Ltd, Oldtown, Co Dublin.

Seed barley - Joe Bracken of JHK Bracken Partnership, Kilcormac, Co Offaly.

Green feed wheat - Timothy and Edward Phelan, Maddockstown, Co Kilkenny.

Dried feed wheat - Mervyn McCann, Athy, Co Kildare.

Seed wheat - Paul McDonald Ltd, Ballylinan, Athy, Co Kildare.

Food grade oats - Anne Cooke, Suncroft, The Curragh, Co Kildare.

Green feed oats - Pat Keenan, Rathangan, Co Kildare.

Green feed beans - Niall & Anne Deacon, Killanne, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Green oilseed rape - Patrick Reynold, Navan, Co Meath.

Sustainability - James English, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co Tipperary.