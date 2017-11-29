Sign in to your account
code
Up to €100m in advance payments to issue this week

By on
The Department of Agriculture have announced that GLAS and AEOS payments worth almost €100m will commence this week.
The Department of Agriculture have announced that GLAS and AEOS payments worth almost €100m will commence this week.

Advance payments of the two main agri-environment schemes, GLAS and AEOS, will commence this week.

The payments will be worth almost €100m and will be welcome payment for the many farmers who are struggling to meet the fodder demands of their livestock.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said: “I am pleased that we are meeting our commitment to commence advance payments for these schemes.”

“These payments come on top of an excellent few weeks for payments including allocations under the Basic Payment Scheme, Areas of Natural Constraint and Sheep Welfare schemes.”

“At this stage over €1bn has issued to Irish farmers in recent weeks.”

The advance payment represents 85% of the full payment this year, after Minister Creed secured an increase in the advance payment from the European Commission.

Payment hold-ups

However, the Minister also added that there are significant number of outstanding Nutrient Management Plans, Commonage Management Plans, annual low emission slurry spreading declaration forms and rare breed declaration forms.

The delay in the completion of these forms holds up farm payments, but the Minister stated that GLAS payments would continue on the understanding that farm paperwork was up to date.

First tranche of tillage crisis fund payments to issue

No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops

Farmers still waiting for Knowledge Transfer money

Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
News
Kerry Foods and Dawn Meats scoop Bord Bia Food and Drink Awards
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
News
Farm organisations outline CAP proposals
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 November 2017
Member
Bord Bia loses the run of itself with veganism
Dealer
Bord Bia loses the run of itself with veganism
By The Dealer on 29 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: election averted, money for shows and GLAS
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: election averted, money for shows and GLAS
By Thomas Hubert on 28 November 2017
Member
No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
News
No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Member
GLAS payments on hold for 3,500 farmers
News
GLAS payments on hold for 3,500 farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
