Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

No penalty or payment for GLAS farmers who didn't plant catch crops

By on
The deadline for planting catch crops under the scheme was originally 15 September, however this was extended twice, due to the high levels of rainfall.
The deadline for planting catch crops under the scheme was originally 15 September, however this was extended twice, due to the high levels of rainfall.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns
News
Christmas election avoided after Tánaiste resigns
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Member
Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
News
Volatility is the biggest challenge facing dairy farmers
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 28 November 2017
Poll: do you want a general election before Christmas?
News
Poll: do you want a general election before Christmas?
By Amy Forde on 28 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
GLAS payments on hold for 3,500 farmers
News
GLAS payments on hold for 3,500 farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 24 November 2017
Member
BPS issued to 1,500 farmers
News
BPS issued to 1,500 farmers
By Caitríona Morrissey on 22 November 2017
Member
Know-how – coppicing hedges for GLAS
Schemes
Know-how – coppicing hedges for GLAS
By William Conlon on 17 November 2017
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad

Place ad