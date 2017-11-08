Vet's corner: September call-outs
By Contributor on 09 November 2017
Vet tells how approximately 30% of sick calls were diagnosed as clinical cases of parasitism.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Dairy
By Jack Kennedy on 08 November 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 07 November 2017
By Jack Kennedy on 01 November 2017
Related Stories
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
Six fresian calved heifers for sale...
EBI130.Incalf to FR Bull calving Feb18. ...
24 scanned and incalf heifersWell grownCalving Feb all to easy calving bulls...