Reading the tillage reports from farmers and agronomists around the country this week could not be more of a contrast to 2024).

This same week last year, some farmers were still busy planting with many at the time questioning if the late planting was worth the risk. Those that invested in May last year got rewarded with better than expected yields.

Right now, it is clear that farmers are investing heavily in management of current crops, which on the face of it seem exceptional for the time of year.

That of course can all come to much less with poor harvest conditions and financially ‘looking good’ in May failing to pay the bills. At the mercy of global markets, weather, and disease the farmer continues.

Global price

The fly in the ointment right now for Irish tillage farmers is the global market price and the uncertainty as forward prices are steadily falling.

In the UK, the thousands of tillage farmers that have signed up to growing flowers and doing nothing with fields have derisked their businesses.

Isn’t it such a shame in this day and age to see events like this happening before our eyes. Hundreds and thousands of acres of productive land lying idle as hunger in the world grows.

The growing disconnect between Irish growers, our Department and the EU is clear from Siobhán Walsh’s report. We need to take every opportunity to reduce the red tape for tillage farmers and help grow the sector.