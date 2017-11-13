Sign in to your account
Way clear for Irish beef and sheepmeat to Iran

By on
Following a number of meetings in Iran on a Middle East trade offensive, enhanced access for EU beef and sheepmeat has been secured.
Following a number of meetings in Iran on a Middle East trade offensive, enhanced access for EU beef and sheepmeat has been secured.

