Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Weekly weather: prepare for cold snap from Thursday
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Weekly weather: prepare for cold snap from Thursday

By on
The outlook from Met Éireann is for mild, wet weather to continue until Wednesday night before a much colder end to the week.
The outlook from Met Éireann is for mild, wet weather to continue until Wednesday night before a much colder end to the week.

Cloudy weather with patches of mist, drizzle and fog will continue through Monday and Tuesday, with maximum temperatures in the low teens and no frost at night.

Wednesday will be wetter and milder, with persistent rain spreading from the west and up to 13°C during the day in fresh to strong southerly winds.

This will change radically overnight, with bitter cold from Thursday onwards and highest temperatures of 3°C to 6°C and frosty nights. Thursday and Friday are forecast to bring sunny spells and showers of rain, sleet and snow.

Saturday will be mostly dry, but westerly winds turning southerly are expected to bring in rain at night that could turn to snow for a time as it meets the cold air. This will usher in a wet Sunday with showers of rain or sleet.

Farming forecast

The country is again divided between east and west, with higher than normal rainfall along Atlantic coasts and drier than seasonal weather in the east. Met Éireann reports that all soils are at field capacity presently, with some waterlogging. However many grounds are trafficable.

Although there will be strong variations as highlighted above, air and soil temperatures are forecast to be slightly higher than normal this week.

Sunshine values are expected to drop this week, especially compared with last week's brighter than normal weather.

Monday to Wednesday offer the best drying and spraying conditions, with wind, cold and rain coming in from mid-week.

Read more

90% of farmers report a fodder shortfall of 35%

Top tips for feeding late-season silage

More in News
Food production 'cannot increase without reducing our carbon footprint'
News
Food production 'cannot increase without reducing our carbon footprint'
By Thomas Hubert on 04 December 2017
Member
Farmer Writes: 'do not overpay for lucky bags of water mixed with silage'
Farmer Writes
Farmer Writes: 'do not overpay for lucky bags of water mixed with silage'
By Trevor Boland on 04 December 2017
Milk production growth is ‘the opposite of heeding signals’
World
Milk production growth is ‘the opposite of heeding signals’
By Patrick Donohoe on 04 December 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Weekend weather: a cloudy and misty few days ahead
News
Weekend weather: a cloudy and misty few days ahead
By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: inspections and fake milk
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: inspections and fake milk
By Amy Forde on 30 November 2017
Member
Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
Companies
Donegal Investment Group reports increased profits
By Lorcan Allen on 30 November 2017
THORN HEDGING FOR GLAS SCHEME
THORN from â‚¬200/1000 (Ltd Availability) available at Dunwiley Nurseries Lt...
View ad
Heav duty gates and feeding barriers delivery available
...
View ad
Bridgeway Diamon Bale Feeders
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
View ad
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad

Place ad