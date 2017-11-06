Which county has the highest number of beef cows in Ireland?
Last week, it was revealed that Cork has the highest number of dairy cows in the country - but what county leads the way for beef cows?
County Galway is leading the way for the highest number of beef cows per county, with a total of 105,861 beef cows, Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) data shows.
Next in line is Mayo with 79,163 beef cows and Clare with 73,326.
The county with the most dairy cows in the country, Cork, also has the fourth-highest number of beef cows with 71,951.
Meanwhile, Dublin has the smallest number of beef cows, with just 4,047, according to the ICBF.
The second-least populated county for beef cows is Louth, with 10,460.
Map: how many dairy cows are there in each county in Ireland?
More in News
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 06 November 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 03 November 2017
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...