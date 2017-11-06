Sign in to your account
Which county has the highest number of beef cows in Ireland?

By on
Last week, it was revealed that Cork has the highest number of dairy cows in the country - but what county leads the way for beef cows?
Last week, it was revealed that Cork has the highest number of dairy cows in the country - but what county leads the way for beef cows?

County Galway is leading the way for the highest number of beef cows per county, with a total of 105,861 beef cows, Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) data shows.

Next in line is Mayo with 79,163 beef cows and Clare with 73,326.

The county with the most dairy cows in the country, Cork, also has the fourth-highest number of beef cows with 71,951.

Meanwhile, Dublin has the smallest number of beef cows, with just 4,047, according to the ICBF.

The second-least populated county for beef cows is Louth, with 10,460.

Read more

Map: how many dairy cows are there in each county in Ireland?

