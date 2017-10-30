Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Will there ever be a female president of a farm organisation?
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Will there ever be a female president of a farm organisation?

By on
The lack of female representation at senior level on farm organisations was highlighted as a major issue at the Women & Agriculture Conference.
The lack of female representation at senior level on farm organisations was highlighted as a major issue at the Women & Agriculture Conference.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Member
‘It’s been a 46-week winter’ for some farmers in parts of the country
News
‘It’s been a 46-week winter’ for some farmers in parts of the country
By Amy Forde on 28 October 2017
Member
Hundreds attend Burren winterage walk
News
Hundreds attend Burren winterage walk
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 October 2017
Weekly weather: a dry week for many
News
Weekly weather: a dry week for many
By Amy Forde on 30 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
News
Weekly podcast: grain protest, unknown sires and Women & Ag
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming
News
Good week, bad week: winners and losers in farming
By Caitríona Morrissey on 27 October 2017
Women and Ag: Should gender quotas be introduced in farm organisations?
News
Women and Ag: Should gender quotas be introduced in farm organisations?
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 26 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad