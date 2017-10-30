Will there ever be a female president of a farm organisation?
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 30 October 2017
The lack of female representation at senior level on farm organisations was highlighted as a major issue at the Women & Agriculture Conference.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 28 October 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 29 October 2017
By Amy Forde on 30 October 2017
Related Stories
By Thomas Hubert on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 27 October 2017
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 26 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...