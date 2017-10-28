Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
TAMS II: applications by farm size and latest update on approvals
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

TAMS II: applications by farm size and latest update on approvals

By on
How many TAMS II applications, approvals and pay claims have been cleared, by farm size, by the Department of Agriculture?
How many TAMS II applications, approvals and pay claims have been cleared, by farm size, by the Department of Agriculture?

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Former Glanbia figure appointed Bord na Móna chair
News
Former Glanbia figure appointed Bord na Móna chair
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tags, sheep attack and farm inspections
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: tags, sheep attack and farm inspections
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
Weekend farming weather: a dry spell in store
News
Weekend farming weather: a dry spell in store
By Patrick Donohoe on 27 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Draft proposals suggest limit on CAP payments
Draft proposals suggest limit on CAP payments
By Phelim O'Neill on 24 October 2017
Member
Farmers have applied for half of total TAMS money
News
Farmers have applied for half of total TAMS money
By Paul Mooney on 18 October 2017
Member
News briefs from Northern Ireland
News
News briefs from Northern Ireland
By David Wright on 18 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad