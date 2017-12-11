74 sheep stolen from hill in Donegal
By Contributor on 11 December 2017
A Donegal farmer is appealing for information following the suspected theft of 74 of his sheep, writes Elaine Mc Callig.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
Related Stories
By Tommy Moyles on 07 December 2017
By Darren Carty on 06 December 2017
Nationwide Delivery.Planting Service Available.M & M NurseryBirr Co. Off...
Battery Reconditioner & charger DON'T BUY NEW BATTERIES! Recondition your ol...
Full Grant spec, In stock!...
10 Times faster and easier to use than a pliersStrip a fence in no time :wat...
* Brand New * Quickly and easily tensions either fencing or netting wire aro...