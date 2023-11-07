Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon addresses a dairy seminar in Kuala Lumpur.

Bord Bia embarked on a campaign to drive €15m in dairy export growth to Malaysia and Philippines, with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon launching events in the countries this week.

As part of the Government trade mission to Malaysia and Philippines, Bord Bia will host dairy trade seminars in both countries under the 'European Dairy – Ireland working with nature' campaign.

That €3.2m campaign was originally launched in Japan and Vietnam last year and is co-funded by Bord Bia and the European Union.

Working together

Bord Bia’s market specialist for EU programmes in Asia Jack Horgan said: “Through these campaigns we can work together to strengthen the business relationships Irish dairy exporters have formed with stakeholders in Malaysia and the Philippines and nurture new ones well into the future.”

With Irish dairy exports to Malaysia at almost €60m and to the Philippines at just over €70m, the €15m target for growth would mean a significant uplift in both countries.

According to Bord Bia data, Irish dairy exports to Asia as a whole total €900m, with Malaysia and Philippines increasingly important customers for butter, cheese and powders.

Opportunity

Speaking at the launch in Malaysia, Minister Heydon said: “Bord Bia has been awarded the opportunity, by the European Commission, to promote European and Irish dairy in southeast Asia over a three-year period from 2022-2024.

"This is in recognition of the grass-fed and sustainable nature of Irish dairy production and the market demand dynamics at play in the southeast Asia region.

"As a result of the campaign investment of €3.2m across the five countries, Irish dairy exports are forecast to grow by nearly €60m in southeast Asia by 2025.”