The price of grocery shopping increased at a slightly faster pace in July, rising 2.8%, according to the latest report from Kantar. While the number was at 2.6% for June, it remains far below the highs above 16% seen in the early part of 2023.

An improvement in weather and major sporting events such as the Olympics saw an increase in spending on barbecue essentials with an additional €367k of sausages and burgers purchased compared to the same period last year.

There was also a significant increase in the amount of drink bought during the month with purchases of alcoholic drinks €8m higher.

Overall, spending on groceries increased by 5.6% when compared to a year ago. Tesco, at 23.3% have moved ahead of Dunnes at 23.2% to gain the largest share of the market.

On consumer behaviour, shoppers are buying more branded and premium own-label products with spending on those sectors up €111m and €13.5m respectively.

Emer Healy, business development director at Kantar said “Although grocery inflation is lower now, shoppers are still looking for value in the market and spending on promotions rose by 10.8% compared to the same time last year.”

In the discount supermarket space, Lidl – which this month got a new CEO – continues to pull ahead of Aldi. Lidl now has 13.8% of the market, with its main rival at 12.0%.