Andy Boylan elected chair of IFA poultry committee

By on
The poultry and beef farmer from Monaghan has been elected to serve a four-year term as chair of the IFA national poultry committee.
Andy Boylan takes over the role of poultry chair from Nigel Renaghan, a fellow Monaghan farmer, who is currently running for the IFA Ulster/north Leinster regional chair.

Boylan has extensive experience within the IFA, having previously served as vice-chair of the IFA livestock committee, the IFA carton growers committee and as a member of the national poultry committee.

“Country of origin labelling introduced in 2015 has benefited the sector, but it must be enforced in a clear and transparent fashion,” Boylan said.

“No secondary processor or retailer should be permitted to sell non-Irish poultry products under false guises, as the current IFA retail campaign has highlighted.”

As well as stronger legislation on country-of-origin labelling, Boylan also highlighted the need to develop a roadmap for the Irish poultry sector.

“There is an opportunity for a sustainable industry to flourish, with growing domestic demand and export opportunities in high-value markets across the EU that will deliver greater value back to the primary producer and facilitate growth in the years ahead,” he said.

Speares apologises for divisive remark

'Consumers misled by labelling legislation, fake farms and fake creameries'

