Aurivo sets September milk price

The board of Aurivo met on Wednesday and set a price for milk supplied in September.

The Co Sligo-based co-op increased the price by 0.5c/l to 35.10c/l (ex VAT).

Earlier on Wednesday, Dairygold announced that it was holding its August price for September.

Glanbia and Kerry have both held their prices, while Lakeland is the only co-op to increase its price for September.

Lakeland increased the price paid to suppliers by 1c/l in the form of a butter bonus.

Caution

Aurivo exercised caution regarding the current market.

“Aurivo remains cautious on milk price outlook.

“Butter prices are declining on the back of slowing consumer demand for higher priced products, milk supply is growing worldwide and there is the continued market overhang of 405,000t of SMP in intervention,” the co-op said.

