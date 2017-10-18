Dairygold sets September milk price
The board of Dairygold has set a price for milk supplied to the co-op in September.
Dairygold has held the August price for September supplies meaning that suppliers are being paid 34.15c/litre (ex-VAT) at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.
Dairygold has joined Kerry and Glanbia in holding price for September. Thus far only Lakeland has increased the September price.
Last week, Lakeland upped its price by 1c/l saying it was paying suppliers a “butter bonus”.
PPI
Ornua set the Purchase Price Index (PPI) for September last week. The PPI is 114.3, which is up from 111.0 in August.
A PPI of 114.3 equates to a milk price of 32.9c/l (excluding VAT)
Ornua says the PPI “reflects higher butter and cheddar returns, offset by lower whey prices and stable SMP returns”.
