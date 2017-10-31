Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Beef kill rebounds after ex-hurricane Ophelia
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Beef kill rebounds after ex-hurricane Ophelia

By on
Last week’s kill increased by 1,302 head to reach 37,443 with young bull, cow and heifer throughput all rising.
Last week’s kill increased by 1,302 head to reach 37,443 with young bull, cow and heifer throughput all rising.

Last week’s beef kill has defied expectations and increased by 1,302 head to 37,443.

Many had thought that the kill would remain at a lower level after it decreased by 2,107 head (to 36,141) in the wake of disruptions to normal processing caused by ex-hurricane Ophelia.

While last week’s steer kill did tighten, falling 1,098 to 15,893, increased throughput in the cow, young bull and heifer category bolstered the recovery in throughput.

Cow throughput increased 1,460 to 8,751 head in line with higher numbers of empty cows moving from dairy herds.

Young bull throughput increased 539 head to 3,405 while heifer throughput rose 350 to 8,830 head.

Reports suggest the higher throughput is being driven by heifers housed early and now being drafted for sale, with more bulls in an 18- to 20-month production system now coming on stream.

75,000 extra processed

The kill is 3,150 head higher than the corresponding week in 2016 and as such continues to contribute to a significantly higher kill in 2017.

As shown in Table 1, the annual kill is running 75,393 above 2016 levels with the largest increase of 45,804 head stemming from steers.

If the kill for the remaining nine weeks of the year follows a similar format to 2016 where throughput was recorded at 288,000, then total throughput for 2017 will be in the region of 1.71m head.

Read more

In pictures: strong turnout at Bandon bank holiday sale

Monday beef prices: bank holiday intensifies demand





More in Beef
Member
Monday beef prices: bank holiday intensifies demand
Markets
Monday beef prices: bank holiday intensifies demand
By Darren Carty on 30 October 2017
Member
In pictures: strong turnout at Bandon bank holiday sale
Markets
In pictures: strong turnout at Bandon bank holiday sale
By Tommy Moyles on 31 October 2017
Member
Salers hit new heights in Gort
News
Salers hit new heights in Gort
By Farmers Journal on 30 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Beef prices: factories anxious for more cattle
Markets
Beef prices: factories anxious for more cattle
By Darren Carty on 25 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more rain warnings
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more rain warnings
By Patrick Donohoe on 19 October 2017
Member
Biggest beef kill in seven years
News
Biggest beef kill in seven years
By Amy Forde on 18 October 2017
2 CF52 BRED CHAROLAIS BULLS
5 STAR TERMINAL AND GENOTYPED19 MONTHS OLD...
View ad
GPZ Polled Hereford Pedigree Bull 5 Star For Sale
Born 26/03/16Very Nice Strong Bull In Great Condition, Extremely Docile And No...
View ad
Full French Pedigree Registered Limousin Bull- 15 months
15 months oldDark red colourBorn July 16Price €1850...
View ad

Place ad