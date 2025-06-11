TB dominated discussions at Monday night’s monthly Cavan IFA executive meeting. Like many other regions in the country, it has seen an increase in the number of TB cases in 2025, with farmers becoming increasingly frustrated at the level of action from the Department of Agriculture.

Huge funding issues are coming down the track, with this year’s budget for the TB eradication programme expected to be exhausted by July, according to sources within the Department of Agriculture.

Wildlife control is seen as one of the biggest failings of the Department of Agriculture in relation to the TB eradication programme, with badger vaccination costing millions but not delivering any progress in terms of TB eradication.

Thirty-day pre-movement testing of dairy cows who are being sold to produce milk now seems likely to be included in the new proposals, due to be rolled out later this year.

Speaking at a Cavan IFA executive meeting on Monday night, chair of the IFA Animal Health Committee TJ Maher said: “We have had a lot of enquiries in recent weeks from farmers who have had reactors valued at over the €3,000/head maximum the Department of Agriculture has specified for commercial animals, and they are seriously out of pocket because of this, some by up to €1,000/head.

“The €5,000 limit on pedigree animals is also causing issues. We have contacted the Department on it and have requested a meeting with them.”