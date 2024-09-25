Frank Moran from Moran Contractors in Moneymore finshing 50 acres of liming for Joe Mullholland from Castledawson. \ Houston Green

Liming

While the window has closed for chemical nitrogen applications this autumn, the good weather may be an opportunity to correct any soils that are low in pH. The pH of soils on many beef farms is below target and in such cases, there are huge benefits in correcting it in terms of fertiliser efficiency and grass growth.

You should also be aiming to spread lime on 20% of the farm annually and trying to stick to a liming plan to make sure the farm soil pH doesn’t drop.

Soil pH is a big factor in fertiliser efficiency, and if your fertiliser is only working at 50% efficiency this means that fertiliser purchased at €400/tonne is actually costing €800/tonne.

Slurry

The good weather and good ground conditions give a great opportunity to get any remaining slurry out. All slurry must be spread by 30 September. Check tanks at the weekend to make sure they are empty.

Sometimes rainwater can fill up tanks quickly if not diverted away from tanks, so taking a quick check might be a good idea. Farmyard manure must be spread by 31 October. Farmyard manure cannot be field stored during the winter months.

SCEP training courses: Part of the requirements to get paid under the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is that you must complete a training course.

Over 5,000 farmers have already completed these training courses online, but for people who are unable to access the online course, the Department of Agriculture is running a series of in-person training events in a number of locations across the country.

Farmers must register in advance and be in attendance for the full duration of the in-person training, which will last approximately five hours, including signing in and out of the training.

SCEP participants cannot nominate someone to attend in their place and must bring photo ID with them to verify their attendance.

All SCEP participants must complete the course by 15 November in order for their 2024 payment to be processed. Farmers can access the SCEP training portal at www.sceptraining.ie

The locations of the training events are listed below: