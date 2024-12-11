Cashflow

Cashflow is extremely important to the smooth running of a business, and cashflow management can sometimes make or break a farm business. Many drystock farmers will have received cashflow injections over the past few weeks, with Beef Welfare Scheme, SCEP, ANC and Eco-Scheme supports all landing in bank accounts in the last week.

However, the problem is that on many drystock farms this will be the only injection until cattle sales start again, and on some farms this could be as late as autumn 2025. Managing this cash is critical.

Sit down and see where and when the cash is needed, and draw up a monthly cashflow budget.

If there is a deficit, what will happen? We see farmers every year trying to do things like building sheds out of cashflow, which puts pressure on the general bills that come in when running a business.

Look at the possibility of taking out an overdraft or delaying investment if things look too tight.

Having a cashflow plan is essential if you are going to the bank for funds in the form of overdrafts or term loans. Planning ahead and being organised will also be a positive.

Pneumonia Issues

I have heard a number of reports of pneumonia in sheds this week around the country. Watch for signs of animals not eating or dull. Take some temperatures if you’re not sure, as you can often pick up some sick animals with a temperature who are not showing signs of sickness. Temperatures of weanlings should be around 38-40°C.

Consult your vet sooner rather than later if you are having issues. While good ventilation of sheds is important, eliminating low level draughts for young calves is equally important.

Make sure claves have a warm dry bed to lie on. Some farmers with open sheds have found that erecting a temporary shelter with bales and plywood to act as a block to any down draughts can help improve conditions in open sheds.

Other farmers have found that allowing autumn calves outdoors for a few hours every day has helped reduce pneumonia incidence, but this isn’t always practical and depends on shed location. Don’t forget about booster shots if you are on a pneumonia vaccination programme.

The importance of herding cattle twice daily and getting into creep areas to make sure calves get up and stretch cannot be overestimated. If calves are sick, treat as necessary and stall other tasks like dehorning or vaccination.

Meal deliveries

Meal companies have been sending out texts this week, with many putting a deadline of Friday 13 December as the deadline date for orders to make sure they are delivered before Christmas. It’s a long time from now until the beginning of January, especially if you are feeding finishing cattle high levels of meal.

Cattle don’t like sudden changes in meal types or feeding levels, so it’s important that you have enough to take you through the Christmas period. Calculate roughly the amount you are feeding on a daily basis and how long it’s been since your last delivery and make sure you order in time.