Silage: While silage thoughts are still a long way off on some farms, others are using this week’s good weather to get first-cuts in the pit, or bale up some strong paddocks to keep quality in check. Reports on the ground are that crops are still very light, but quality is very good. A sward that hasn’t headed out will be above 70 DMD in the right conditions. Once seed heads appear, DMD will drop by one point every two to three days after that. Lodged crops will have 3-4% lower DMD. The advice to improve quality is aim for a mid-May cut. Keep an eye in the crop for any heads appearing and take action if ground conditions and weather are right.

With late fertiliser applications on a lot of farms, some farmers have asked the question around nitrogen still being in crops and when cutting can safely occur. A useful guide for fertiliser N is that grass uses 2.5kg N (2.0 units) per day on average, so 80 units will take around 40 days to use up in normal growing conditions. High sugar content allows the crop to ferment quickly in the pit/bale, reducing pH and preserving the crop correctly. Teagasc offer a testing service (nitrates also), or you can test grass yourself using a refractometer.

If sugars are over 3%, then the crop will ensile well, at 2-3% wilting rapidly for 24-36hrs will be needed. If sugars are below 2% an additive will be required. Optimum mowing time is in the late afternoon/evening when sugars are highest.

Suckler event: The North Eastern Simmental Club in conjunction with the Irish Simmental Cattle Society are holding a farm walk on Wesley Browne’s farm this weekend. This event will take place on Friday evening 16 May on Wesley’s farm at 6.30pm. The farm is located on the Ballybay to Monaghan Road, Eircode H18 R921. This event will be of interest to suckler farmers, especially people who are interested in bull beef systems. Wesley keeps all bull calves to slaughter under 16 months and sells his heifers as maidens on farm to repeat customers. A variety of breeds are used with Wesley big into making genetics work for him.

He’s a previous participant in the Teagasc/Irish Farmers Journal BETTER farm beef programme and is currently working with Teagasc on its future beef programme. There will be a lot of information, including weights and farm performance on the night and I’ll be giving an outlook on the beef trade and the weanling trade for the rest of 2025. Everyone is welcome.

BISS reminder: Today is the last day to get your BISS application submitted to the Department of Agriculture. Applications are submitted via the agfood portal and must be submitted online. Even if you are still not sure of the land which you will have available to you for 2025 its very important that you get your application lodged. You can add land or take away land by amending your application at a later date. A lot of other schemes including SCEP require a BISS application in order to be eligible for payment so it’s important to get it in on time.