Beef quotes have remained the same as last week, with quotes unchanged across the country.

Bullocks are working off a base price of €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg, while heifers are coming in at €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg.

Numbers are steady, but agents are still very anxious for stock.

Factory agents also continue to light up marts around the country, paying over €3/kg for forward store and finished cattle for either direct slaughter or further feeding.

The Certified Irish Angus group has announced an autumn bonus for Aberdeen Angus cattle slaughtered between 7 October and 15 November.

The bonus available during this six-week period will increase to 30c/kg. Cattle need to be booked with the group or an ABP or Kepak factory by 20 September.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.50/kg to €4.65/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on the part of the country you are in.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls. R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg base price.

Irish Farmers' Association national livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said: “EU young bull prices continue to strengthen and when combined with the UK price, the Bord Bia prime export benchmark price has opened a gap of 12c/kg with the prime Irish composite price.

"Volumes of beef exported to the UK have increased by 16% to date and their prices alone are over 80c/kg above our price, clearly highlighting the demand for beef in these key export destinations.”