This February 2018-born Limousin-cross cow with a bull calf at foot sold for €3,500.

Despite some concern for the suckler sector, there is no denying there is still considerable interest from breeders and it’s not just confined to west of the Shannon either.

Ringside seats were scarce at the recent suckler show and sale in Gortatlea Mart and those who turned up were treated to an excellent display of stock.

Buyers were active at both the ringside and online in an electric sale.

In all, there were over 130 lots on offer, with an almost equal split between cows with calves at foot pairs and in-calf cows or heifers.

A total of 21 lots sold for in excess of €3,000 and 60 more sold for over €2,000, which tells its own tale of how demand was for quality in-calf suckler stock.

Another share weren’t a million miles from breaking the €2,000 mark either.

Plainer lots were available back to €1,200.

Top price of €5,600 went to the reserve champion, a four-year-old Belgian Blue-cross cow with a bull calf at foot.

A good share of both the cows and calves on offer were either Limousin or Belgian Blue-crosses, with most calves aged between one and two months of age.

The champion, a similar-aged and breed cow and calf combination from the same owner, George Nagle, Castlemaine, sold for €5,200.

In pictures

This April 2020-born Belgian Blue-cross cow with a bull calf at foot sold for €5,600.

This April 2020-born Belgian Blue-cross cow with a bull calf at foot sold for €5,200.

This November 2021-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer due to calf in late September sold for €3,400.

This January 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer due in October sold for €5,200.