There are plenty of positives within the beef trade this week, as prices edge upwards and factory agents continue to hunt for cattle.

Adding an additional layer of competition to the trade has been the move by several plants to start sourcing cattle for Christmas orders.

While the Christmas kill is a short-term buying window, it is nonetheless one of the most important periods of the year for processors and farmers alike.

Base prices are holding steady at 482p/kg for U-3 grading animals at the top end of quote ranges, but several plants at the opposite end of the spectrum have added 4p/kg and working on 478p/kg.

Most reports indicate 496p to 498p/kg is widely available as a starting price, with deals for in-spec steers and heifers on 500p to 502p/kg.

Farmers with bigger numbers and regular finishers indicate deals of 505p/kg have been paid, particularly on good-quality heifers fitting butcher and wholesale markets.

Young bulls are moving from a base of 490p/kg, although where farmers can supply animals that meet age, conformation and weight specifications, prices of 492p and 494p/kg have been paid.

Last week, the average price paid across steers and heifers of all grades rose by 1.8p to 489.13p/kg, with U3 steers jumping 3.5p to 499.4p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade rose by 1.1p to average 499.3p/kg, while young bulls eased by 0.1p to 499.1p/kg.

Those prices are 20p to 40p/kg behind the equivalent beef trade in Britain, as U3 cattle in Scotland averaged 531.1p/kg on steers and 537.5p/kg on heifers.

Steers in England ranged from 515p to 525p/kg for U3 animals, depending on the region, with heifers marginally above this level.

Cows

Processing demand for cull cows is also ramping up, with quotes up 5p to 380p/kg for O+3 animals.

However, good-quality suckler types are freely making 390p to 410p/kg, with R3 animals averaging 393.7p/kg.

NI sheep: live trade moves up a gear

Lamb prices at marts have improved again this week, with £140 to £150 freely available and upwards to £160 being paid.

Plants have responded with a 5p to 10p/kg lift in quotes to a top base of 600p/kg, although deals are running well above this level.

In Gortin, an improved trade had lambs selling to £154 for 30kg, £150 for 28kg, 24kg to £140, with 22kg to £128.

Kilrea sold 1,250 lambs from 559p to 633p/kg with 23kg at £145.50, 24.5kg at £150 and 22.5kg at £136.50. There was a big run from 570p to 590p/kg.

A strong trade in Markethill saw 1,280 head make 540p to 583p/kg, up 10p to 20p/kg, as 24kg made £140, 25.2kg to £142.50 and 25.4kg at £141.

Store lambs were up by £4 to £5, with £122 for 18.9kg and £120 for 18.6kg.

In Saintfield, 840 head sold from 550p to 630p/kg, up 5p, with £160 for 30kg Texels, followed by £154 and £150. The main run was £130 to £147.

In Ballymena, a strong trade saw prices up £6 on last week. Lambs at 24kg made £140, 21kg at £124.50 and 20.5kg at £121.50.

Fat ewes

The trade for fat ewes eased this week. In Gortin, ewes topped £197, with a run from £120 to £184. Kilrea sold to a top of £186.

In Markethill, fleshed ewes made £100 to £142, with plainer sorts from £65 to £95. In Saintfield, Texels topped £205, with a run from £145 to £193.

Read more

Beef trends: quotes start to edge upwards