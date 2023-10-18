Prime cattle are a solid trade in Northern Ireland, but cows are under pressure.

It is a case of steady as she goes within the cattle trade this week for prime steers and heifers, with little sign of any price moves.

However, there is pressure on the cull cow trade, as strong numbers come on to the market, thereby exceeding processing demand.

Factory quotes have seen some severe cuts being applied, with attempts to wipe 10p to 20p/kg off cow prices.

But, as is the case with prime cattle, where farmers are not under movement restrictions, the live trade is running well ahead of factories on prices for good-quality beef cows and worth considering.

Continental cows in slaughter-fit condition are commanding prices from 190p to 210p/kg in the live ring, equating to deadweight prices in the region of 365p to 400p/kg.

Official base quotes on prime cattle are unchanged, with 442p to 452p/kg on offer for in-spec animals at U-3 grading conformation.

Where farmers have limited numbers to offload, deals are typically around 466p/kg across steers and heifers.

Farmers with bigger numbers and can supply cattle on a steady arrangement over the next month indicate deals of 470p to 472p/kg being offered. Some deals are being made at 470p/kg with transport included.

Young bulls are a much more challenging trade and negotiating above the top end of official base quotes is becoming increasingly difficult.

While cattle agents indicate plenty of animals are coming on the market, at the same time they are also reluctant to let numbers slip through their fingers, as processing demand starts building ahead of the busy Christmas trade.

Last week, the average price paid across all grades of steers and heifers fell by 2.4p to 455.3p/kg, with U-3 steers back 2.3p to 468.3p/kg. Heifers at the same grade averaged 470.7p/kg.

Cows

The latest cuts to cow quotes puts R3 animals on a base of 330p to 340p/kg. With plenty of stock around, price deals are limited to 350p/kg.

NI sheep: deals to be made as lamb numbers drop

Marts have seen fewer lambs on offer this week and with prices up 10c/kg at Irish plants, the live ring has seen prices holding firm or edging up £1 to £2/head.

Local plants have left quotes unchanged at 515p/kg, but deals of 525p to 530p/kg are available to keep pace with the live trade. That makes lambs worth £111 at the 21kg deadweight limit.

Kilrea sold 800 lambs from 478p to 500p/kg, with 22.5kg making £112.50, 22kg at £109 and 21kg sold to £105.

In Gortin, the trade was slightly easier compared with last week, as heavy lambs made £115.50 for 26kg, £114.50 for 25.5kg, £113 for 25kg and a big run from £99 to £112 for 20.5kg to 24kg.

Markethill sold 1,125 lambs from 460p to 498p/kg, on par with last week. Leading the trade for heavy lambs was £117.50 at 24kg, with £110 to £116.50 for 24kg to 25.3kg.

Quality middleweights made £101 for 20.3kg, 498p for 21.5kg and 21.6kg at £105.

Store lambs were a good trade, with 17.3kg at £98, 16.5kg making £95 and 16.4kg at £85. Others made around £85. Store lambs in Ballymena sold from £90 to £97.50.

In Saintfield, a show of 520 lambs sold from 470p to 510p/kg, up 5p to 12p/kg on last week.

The top price at £120 was for strong Charollais at 26kg, with 25kg at £118.50 and 25kg at £117.50. A big run of lambs from 24kg to 27kg made £106 to £117. Lambs at 23kg sold to £107, with 21kg at £103.

In Ballymena, heavy lambs at 27.5kg made £120.50, 25kg made £116, 24kg made £116 to £122 and 23kg making £111. Lambs at 21kg made £99, 20kg at £96 and 19kg at £94.

Ewes

The trade for fat ewes is firm this week. In Kilrea, the top price was £170. In Gortin, ewes sold to £165 with a big run from £90 to £160. At Markethill, ewes sold from £100 to £174, with a top of £184. In Saintfield, ewes topped £190 for Texels with a big run from £120 to £170.

