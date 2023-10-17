This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born September 2022 and weighing 480kg sold for the top price of €2,820 (€5.81/kg).

Saturday’s sale saw huge demand for quality continental heifer weanlings, with the pre-sale show drawing some top-end heifers.

Demand was firm for U and R grading heifers, with all classes of weight trading in excess of the same period last year.

Heifer weanlings weighing 200kg to 300kg sold to an average of €3.18/kg, up 23c/kg from the 2022 figure of €2.95/kg.

One-hundred-and-eighty-eight heifers weighing between 300kg and 400kg made up the bulk of the sale, with farmers and exporters battling hard throughout the day, with the overall trade returning a €3.25/kg average, up from €2.82/kg last year.

Surprisingly, heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg not only took the largest jump on their 2022 price, but also recorded the highest average price per kg.

Heifers in this weight bracket sold to an average of €3.44/kg, up from €2.79/kg for the same period last year.

A mix of farmers purchasing for breeding noted heifer producers and exporters were active for the top end heifers on offer. See some of the highest-priced lots below.

@farmersjournal at Carrigallen mart. This Belgian blue cross heifer sired by @progressivegen New Red born Sep 22 (over age for show) and weighing 480kg sells for €2,820 (€5.81/kg). Full report online and in the paper next week. pic.twitter.com/OG3KVq0VYE — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) October 14, 2023

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born September 2022 and weighing 480kg sold for €2,820 (€5.81/kg).

@farmersjournal at Carrigallen Mart. The show champion, a Limousin cross heifer sired by @doveagenetics MBP, born January 23 and weighing 430kg sells for €2,460 (€5.72/kg) pic.twitter.com/tOBHTBe0S6 — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) October 14, 2023

This Limousin-cross heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 430kg, sold for €2,460 (€5.72/kg).

@farmersjournal at Carrigallen Mart. The breeding heifer winner, a Belgian Blue cross sired by @progressivegen New Red, born Jan 23 and weighing 435kg sells for €2,000 (€4.60/kg) pic.twitter.com/xa1NIg1mAe — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) October 14, 2023

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 435kg, sold for €2,000 (€4.60/kg).

@farmersjournal at Carrigallen Mart. This Charolais breeding heifer 1st prize winner, sired by @doveagenetics Crossmolina Euro was born Oct 22 and weighed 465kg. She sold for €2,220 (€4.77/kg) pic.twitter.com/JVKg5wTeT2 — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) October 14, 2023

This Charolais-cross heifer, born October 2022 and weighing 465kg, sold for €2,220 (€4.77/kg).

@farmersjournal at Carrigallen Mart. 1st prizewinner in the Charolais beef heifer class went to this Jan 23 born heifer and weighing 405kg. She is sired by a CF52 stock bull, and her twin brother sold last week for €1,900. She sold for €1,480 (€3.65/kg) pic.twitter.com/5Honztwwbq — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) October 14, 2023

This Charolais-cross heifer, born January 2022 and weighing 405kg, sold for €1,480 (€3.65/kg).

@farmersjournal at Carrigallen Mart. The 2nd prize winner in the Charolais breeding heifer class, born Jan 23 and weighing 415kg sells for €1,560 (€3.75/kg). pic.twitter.com/S0pPgPTI5y — Martin Merrick (@MartinMerrick2) October 14, 2023

This Charolais-cross heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 415kg, sold for €1,560 (€3.75/kg).