Saturday’s sale saw huge demand for quality continental heifer weanlings, with the pre-sale show drawing some top-end heifers.

Demand was firm for U and R grading heifers, with all classes of weight trading in excess of the same period last year.

Heifer weanlings weighing 200kg to 300kg sold to an average of €3.18/kg, up 23c/kg from the 2022 figure of €2.95/kg.

One-hundred-and-eighty-eight heifers weighing between 300kg and 400kg made up the bulk of the sale, with farmers and exporters battling hard throughout the day, with the overall trade returning a €3.25/kg average, up from €2.82/kg last year.

Surprisingly, heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg not only took the largest jump on their 2022 price, but also recorded the highest average price per kg.

Heifers in this weight bracket sold to an average of €3.44/kg, up from €2.79/kg for the same period last year.

A mix of farmers purchasing for breeding noted heifer producers and exporters were active for the top end heifers on offer. See some of the highest-priced lots below.

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born September 2022 and weighing 480kg sold for €2,820 (€5.81/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 430kg, sold for €2,460 (€5.72/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 435kg, sold for €2,000 (€4.60/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born October 2022 and weighing 465kg, sold for €2,220 (€4.77/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born January 2022 and weighing 405kg, sold for €1,480 (€3.65/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer, born January 2023 and weighing 415kg, sold for €1,560 (€3.75/kg).